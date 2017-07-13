Funeral Held For Teen Killed In Tulsa Fireworks Stand Robbery

Jake was with a cousin, Jack Ulrich, who admits being the leader of the robbery but denies firing a shot or even having a gun.

Thursday, the day after what would have been Jake's 16th birthday, his family gathered in Sand Springs for his funeral.

No charges have been filed, but prosecutors could file charges against the robber and robbery victim; that decision, however, is still pending.

There's a growing roadside memorial on 65th West Avenue, for 15-year-old Jake Ulrich. His family has been adding to it since July 4th, the day Ulrich was shot during a robbery at a fireworks stand.

But Thursday, the day after what would have been Jake's 16th birthday, his family gathered in Sand Springs for his funeral.

Many wore shirts with "#Justice for Jake" on the back, as they grieve his death, and question how it happened.

“They're obviously grieving. It's a tough time for them, for someone they loved and cared for so much. A 15-year-old kid with no history like this and they're very confused about why or how he was involved in this,” said the family’s attorney, Nathan Milner.

Jake was with a cousin, Jack Ulrich, who admits being the leader of the robbery but denies firing a shot or even having a gun.

Investigators also talked with Johnny Mize Junior, the fireworks stand worker who witnesses said fired several shots during the robbery and the effort to get away.

The district attorney's office has yet to announce who will be charged, and with what, in a homicide over $600 worth of fireworks.

The boy’s family believes even though Jake was in the truck he was an innocent bystander.

“A 15-year-old kid is going to be naive, and we don't know if he was pressured or coerced into doing something or whether he even got out of the vehicle,” Milner said.

Both Mize Junior and Jack Ulrich were questioned, but not arrested.

Investigators continue to work on the case.