More Arrests Coming After Meth Bust, Bristow Police Say

Bristow police say they busted a local meth ring, landing seven people in jail.

And they're not done yet — officers say more arrests are coming.

When Detective Kevin Webster first got hired at the Bristow Police Department two years ago, he says the city council asked him specifically to tackle the city's meth problem.

"We see so much of it these days, we're trying to get everything we can off the street," Webster said.

He says Bristow's made progress.

On Wednesday, Bristow police and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics arrested the suspects after Webster says they spent three months buying meth from them.

"Some of them, we've made multiple, multiple buys from," Webster said.

Most of the charges include unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled drug near a school or park.

Webster says that's what worries him most: young people getting a hold of the drugs.

"We're not any different from any other town; these are not your big cartel dealers, these are small dealers. But every piece of meth I can take off the street is something that's going to end up in a kid's hand," Webster said.

None of the arrests made are for manufacturing the drugs.

Webster says meth labs are harder to find these days. Most of it is made in Mexico and brought across the border.

Wherever it comes from, Webster says, his department will get rid of it.

"I know the community's a little safer right now, and we're not going to let up. We're going to keep going, keep trying to knock it out," Webster said.

Bristow police say one suspect faced extra charges for having drugs in the car with her child.