$60 Thousand Worth Of Damage After Vandalism Of Center For Green Country Veterans

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A center to help Green Country veterans is scheduled to open later this year has been vandalized.

Veteran Victor Lezama says there's about $60,000 worth of damage here but that hasn't stopped him from pursuing his dream to help all veterans. 

Victor Lezama is as optimistic as they come after discovering significant damage to the barracks in April. 

"We've been through worse in Iraq and Afghanistan, we've built more with less, to me I see a mansion here," said Lezama. 

The 20-year veteran and founder is on a new mission; determined to move forward after seeing parts of the ceiling ripped open, toilets smashed and copper taken. 

"The vandals came through they ripped the wires, all the copper wires from the AC units in the ceiling, therefore, leaving open holes and when we had all that rain back in May and April we never noticed that this was getting flooded," said Lezama. 

Lezama took us inside the 30-thousand square foot building. When it's complete, his hope is to have resources from rooms for veterans to sleep in, a place for recreation, a kitchen, a gym and more. 

"I feel like this is something that we have to give back to the community," said Lezama. 

Lezama also said that they will be having a big fundraiser coming up in October but before then, they are definitely looking for volunteers.

