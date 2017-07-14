Vandalism Spree Leads To Tulsa Woman's Arrest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Vandalism Spree Leads To Tulsa Woman's Arrest

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a 44-year-old woman after they say she vandalized a downtown Tulsa apartment building early Friday.

Officers were called just after 2:30 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street after a witness said the woman, identified as Shelly Beekman, broke out a large ground floor window and throw trash cans into the road, damaging several parked cars.

Police say the caller followed Beekman to 6th and Boston where officers arrested her.  They said she didn't give them a reason for the vandalism

Officers booked Shelly Beekman into the Tulsa County jail on malicious mischief and a park curfew complaints.

