Copy-Record Crowds Expected This Weekend For Garth Brooks Concerts

Today marks the day music fans have been waiting 20 years for, Garth Brook's return to an Oklahoma City stage and thunder will roll in the Chesapeake Energy Arena and in Bricktown ahead of what many expect will be record attendance.

Friends in both high and low places will be flocking to downtown for his and wife Trisha Yearwood's four shows over the next two days. If tomorrow never comes, fans will still be able to enjoy back to back concerts tonight starting at 7 p.m. The second show is scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. soft beginning. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at all entrances of the arena.

Brooks will bring more than a memory when he comes to town. The city says to expect traffic, as Reno between the arena and Cox Convention Center will be closed. Carpooling is strongly encouraged, if possible. The dance to the concert will be made even more difficult because of significant construction zones in Bricktown and downtown. And while we're all shamelessly wrapped up in Garth, it's important to remember the official drop-off and pickup locations for the concert is in Lot C at 2nd and Harvey.

Your prayers for more Garth are no longer unanswered as Brooks' concert's continue tomorrow at the 'Peake at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.