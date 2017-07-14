Bixby Pipe Bomb Suspect Expected In Federal Court Friday

A 28-year-old Tulsa man investigators say is responsible for a pipe bomb explosion outside a Bixby Air Force Recruiting Center has a hearing scheduled in federal court Friday.

Federal prosecutors have charged Benjamin Roden with one count of malicious damage to federal property by use of explosive, two counts of destruction of federal property and a count of using an explosive to commit a federal felony.

The FBI says they found Roden and two more pipe bombs at his apartment near 61st and Riverside on Tuesday, a day after the bombing.

The explosion caused structural damage to the recruiting center, located in a shopping center just off South Memorial Drive. No one was injured in the blast.

Benjamin Roden was a former airman who served active duty in the Air Force for two years then served in the Air Force Reserves. He was trained as a firefighter and electrician, records show.