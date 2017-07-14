Missouri Jail Escapee With Ties To Tulsa Recaptured

Authorities in southwest Missouri recaptured the second of two jail inmates who escaped Wednesday from the McDonald County Jail.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall says Christopher Walker, who has family ties to Tulsa, was recaptured Friday morning in Stone County, Missouri. Stone County is located just west of Branson.

The other escapee, John Weeks, was arrested in Longview, Missouri on Thursday.

Deputies say the inmates stole a 2006 Dodge Caravan, switching the Arkansas tags with Oklahoma ones before deputies found it abandoned between Anderson and Goodman, Missouri on Thursday.