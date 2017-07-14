Tulsa Fireworks Stand Owner's Son Charged In Death Of Teen During Robbery

Prosecutors charged the son of the man who owns a fireworks stand where a teenager was shot and killed on July 4, 2017.

Tulsa County prosecutors charged Johnny Mize II, 32, with one count of first-degree manslaughter. He's accused of killing Jake Ulrich, 15, while Ulrich and Ulrich's cousin tried to steal $600 worth of fireworks from the stand owned by Mize's father near Charles Page and 65th West Avenue.

Ulrich's funeral was on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, Jake and Jack Ulrich grabbed a large box of fireworks and put it in a pickup and tried to drive away. Johnny Mize II jumped into the bed of the truck and shot and killed Jake, according to deputies.

Johnny Mize said the men were armed and fired back at his son as they tried to get away.

Prosecutors charged Ulrich's cousin, 27-year-old Jack Ulrich, with one count of larceny, a misdemeanor. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Ulrich was already in jail on unrelated charges when prosecutors charged him in the fireworks stand robbery.