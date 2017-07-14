Tracks Reopened Two Days After Train Derailment At Okay

Union Pacific says it reopened its tracks at the site of a train derailment in Wagoner County on Wednesday.

The railroad says workers finished clearing and repairing the tracks damaged in the derailment near Okay and after an inspection, it reopened the line at about 3:30 a.m.

Union Pacific says a contractor is still on scene removing the damaged coal cars and cleaning up the spilled coal.

7/13/2017 Related Story: Union Pacific: Wagoner County Train Derailment To Be Cleared Soon