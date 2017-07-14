National Bridal Company Closes Stores, Including Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

National Bridal Company Closes Stores, Including Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Women waited in line Friday to pick up their wedding dresses after a popular bridal company, with a store in Tulsa, shut down nationwide.

Florida-based retailer Alfred Angelo reportedly closed all 60 locations and will file for bankruptcy.

The Tulsa store is located in the 8800 block of East 71st Street. It reopened at 11 a.m. Friday, letting four brides in at a time to pick up their wedding dress or alterations.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.