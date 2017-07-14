National Bridal Company Closes Stores, Including Tulsa

Women waited in line Friday to pick up their wedding dresses after a popular bridal company, with a store in Tulsa, shut down nationwide.

Florida-based retailer Alfred Angelo reportedly closed all 60 locations and will file for bankruptcy.

The Tulsa store is located in the 8800 block of East 71st Street. It reopened at 11 a.m. Friday, letting four brides in at a time to pick up their wedding dress or alterations.