Oologah Man Dies From Injuries In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old Oologah man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 169 south of Owasso on Wednesday, July 12th.

Troopers says Robert McAfee struck the rear of a disabled pickup parked on the southbound inside shoulder of 169.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the OHP.