Andre Roberson Officially Signs New Contract With Thunder

By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

According to the Oklahoma City Thunder, they've officially signed guard/forward Andre Roberson to a multi-year contract extension, announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Last season, Roberson played and started in 79 games, averaging 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.19 steals and 1.00 block in 30.1 minutes per game. In July, Roberson was named to the 2016-2017 NBA All-Defensive Second Team. In addition, his 1.00 block and 5.1 rebounds per game ranked third and 12th among perimeter players in the NBA. 

“In addition to developing into one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA, Andre is the ultimate teammate, hustle player, and selfless competitor,” said Presti. “Our fans know he will bring grit and maximum effort every time he puts on a Thunder uniform. Andre made it clear that Oklahoma City is the place he wanted to play, and this set the stage for us and his representation to come to an agreement early in the summer. We are thrilled that Dre will continue to be with us as we look to create our future.”   

During the 2016-2017 playoffs, Roberson averaged 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.40 steals and 3.40 blocks. He now ranks sixth in Thunder playoff history in blocks and eighth in steals. 

