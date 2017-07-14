Death March Prisoners Deserve Medals Of Honor, Veteran's Grandson Says

One of Oklahoma's World War II veterans died Sunday at 97 years old.

Byron Gordon was captured in the Philippines and survived the Bataan Death March and POW camps.

Gordon's grandson, Chad Higbee, has done significant research on the Death March.

"It wasn't uncommon for the guys that lags behind to be run through with bayonets, beheaded, shot,” Higbee said. "We asked how did you make it; he said, ‘One foot in front of the other; don't let me down feet, don't let me down.’"

Higbee is now asking lawmakers to take a deeper look at the difficulties those prisoners went through and award them all the congressional medal of honor.