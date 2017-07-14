Johnny Mize's Attorney In Disbelief After Manslaughter Charge

The attorney for the man charged with manslaughter after shooting and killing 15-year-old Jake Ulrich while he and his cousin were stealing fireworks from a stand in west Tulsa on July 4 says he is in disbelief his client Johnny Mize Jr. is the one facing serious charges.More >>
Changes to visitation are coming to the Tulsa County Jail and could start as soon as early August. The sheriff’s office said they looked at 25 other jails and 19 prisons while considering the change.More >>
