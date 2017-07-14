Johnny Mize's Attorney In Disbelief After Manslaughter Charge - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Johnny Mize's Attorney In Disbelief After Manslaughter Charge

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The attorney for the man charged with manslaughter after shooting and killing 15-year-old Jake Ulrich while he and his cousin were stealing fireworks from a stand in west Tulsa on July 4 says he is in disbelief his client Johnny Mize Jr. is the one facing serious charges, while the surviving thief is only charged with a misdemeanor.

Johnny Mize Junior's attorney says his client and family were the victims of the crime and after he was charged with manslaughter today, they are now victims of the justice system. 

"It's like they've been victimized twice. Once they're the victims of an armed robbery, second they're victims of the Tulsa District Attorney's office," said Kevin Adams. 

Kevin Adams represents Johnny Mize Jr., who's charged with manslaughter after admitting to firing a shot towards the Ulrich's as they were stealing his family's fireworks. 

"I'm just blown away that they have chosen to charge Johnny," said Adams. 

Adams says Mize told detectives immediately following the shooting. 

Adams says Mize shot at Jack Ulrich is because Ulrich shot at him first. 

Two days after everything happened, Ulrich turned himself into authorities and claimed he didn't have a gun. 

"Who believes a guy that runs off for two days," said Adams. 

Adams says he can't believe the district attorney's office didn't charge Ulrich with a more serious offense. 

"Addams added, "You could charge this guy with manslaughter, okay, if you don't believe he had a gun." 

