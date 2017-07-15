Swearing In Ceremony To Be Held For Newly Elected State Rep Kare - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Swearing In Ceremony To Be Held For Newly Elected State Rep Karen Gaddis

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma's newest state representative will be sworn into office on Thursday, July 20th.

Karen Gaddis, who is a Democrat, will take the oath of office in the House chamber at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City.

Gaddis won the special election on Tuesday, July 12th for the state House District 75 seat after Republican Dan Kirby resigned during a sexual harassment investigation.

Gaddis is a retired school teacher issued the following statement:

"I am honored to have been chosen by the people of House District 75 to be their next representative. There is a lot of work to be done and that work begins now. There are interim studies going on and issues to be addressed before next year’s legislative session. While I may not be able to formally participate in some activities just yet, I will make myself available to learn along with my colleagues in the coming months. I plan to take the next few months connecting with people and continuing to listen to their concerns. We need real change at the Capitol and I plan to do everything in my power to be an advocate for just that.” 

District 75 includes Tulsa and portions of Broken Arrow.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
