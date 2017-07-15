Swearing In Ceremony To Be Held For Newly Elected State Rep Karen Gaddis

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is in the hospital in critical condition, after being hit by a car during a chase on I-35.More >>
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is in the hospital in critical condition, after being hit by a car during a chase on I-35.More >>
The weekend is kicking off with some hit-or-miss showers, but the familiar summer heat will be following close behind later today. Scattered showers and a few storms will continue to bubble up during the morning hours across eastern Oklahoma.More >>
The weekend is kicking off with some hit-or-miss showers, but the familiar summer heat will be following close behind later today. Scattered showers and a few storms will continue to bubble up during the morning hours across eastern Oklahoma.More >>
Tulsa City Councilor Karen Gilbert says she will not seek re-election in 2018 and instead will seek the state House District 79 seat.More >>
Tulsa City Councilor Karen Gilbert says she will not seek re-election in 2018 and instead will seek the state House District 79 seat.More >>
Oklahoma's newest state representative will be sworn into office on Thursday, July 20th.More >>
Oklahoma's newest state representative will be sworn into office on Thursday, July 20th.More >>
A Republican state legislator from Tulsa has filed candidacy paperwork indicating he plans to run for Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner in 2018.More >>
A Republican state legislator from Tulsa has filed candidacy paperwork indicating he plans to run for Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner in 2018.More >>
President Trump called for unity in defending and preserving Western civilization while pressing Russia to halt their support of "hostile regimes" as he addressed the people of Poland on Thursday.More >>
President Trump called for unity in defending and preserving Western civilization while pressing Russia to halt their support of "hostile regimes" as he addressed the people of Poland on Thursday.More >>
Congressman Markwayne Mullin announced he will run for a fourth term Tuesday. The district two representative previously pledged he would only serve three terms.More >>
Congressman Markwayne Mullin announced he will run for a fourth term Tuesday. The district two representative previously pledged he would only serve three terms.More >>
Sen. James Lankford is set to make a major proposition along with three other senators to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.More >>
Sen. James Lankford is set to make a major proposition along with three other senators to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.More >>
Twenty-two million more people would be without health insurance over the next decade under Senate Republicans' plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, according nonpartisan CBO.More >>
Twenty-two million more people would be without health insurance over the next decade under Senate Republicans' plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, according nonpartisan CBO.More >>
Lawsuits are starting to stack up against the state of Oklahoma, from people saying lawmakers violated the state's constitution when passing the budget last month.More >>
Lawsuits are starting to stack up against the state of Oklahoma, from people saying lawmakers violated the state's constitution when passing the budget last month.More >>
Tulsa attorney and GOP candidate for governor, Gary Richardson says he intends to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of three tax bills approved by the legislature last month.More >>
Tulsa attorney and GOP candidate for governor, Gary Richardson says he intends to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of three tax bills approved by the legislature last month.More >>
Senate Republicans are expected to soon release their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the first time voters and most senators have seen the plan.More >>
Senate Republicans are expected to soon release their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the first time voters and most senators have seen the plan.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.