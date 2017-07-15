Hot With More Showers, Storms Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hot With More Showers, Storms Across Green Country

Posted:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The weekend is kicking off with some hit-or-miss showers, but the familiar summer heat will be following close behind later today.

Scattered showers and a few storms will continue to bubble up during the morning hours across eastern Oklahoma. Most activity will not last too long in any one location, but some locally heavy downpours and dangerous lightning will be possible, so be aware for any morning outdoor plans.

WARN Interactive Radar

Thunderstorm activity looks to become much more isolated this afternoon, with the greatest focus for afternoon storms looking to setup across the central and southern parts of the state. We will continue with a 10%-20% chance for isolated storms to redevelop this afternoon pretty much anywhere across eastern Oklahoma, with a better chance south of I-40 into our southeast Oklahoma counties.

Weather Alerts

Outside of the storm chances, it will be another toasty and very muggy day. Mostly cloudy skies this morning should become a bit sunnier later in the day, allowing for highs to return to the low 90s with heat index values around 100. Winds will remain light throughout the day, so unfortunately we won’t have much of a breeze to cool things off.

Any afternoon storms that redevelop should be quickly fading away this evening, with that familiar muggy air sticking around overnight into Sunday morning. Highs will be back in the low 90s Sunday afternoon with a bit more sunshine and continued light winds. The muggy factor *might* decrease just a little bit on Sunday as dewpoint values try to drop slightly, but that relaxing of the humidity will be short-lived.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

A very typical mid-July heat wave is setting up as we head into next week. A dominant ridge of upper level high pressure will be settling over the middle of the country, shutting off our rain chances and allowing high temperatures to climb further into the upper 90s with heat index values closer to 105 for much of next week. Get ready!

