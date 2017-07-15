Deputies Looking For Missing Cherokee County Man

Cherokee County deputies are searching for a 37-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday, July 12th.

Undersheriff Jason Chennault says Paul Knight walked away from an assisted living center in the Welling area on the east side of the county.

He was last seen walking east of Tahlequah on Highway 62 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday. At that time he was wearing denim overalls, a dark colored t-shirt and a tan ball cap.

Deputies say Knight left without his medications or his cell phone.

If Paul Knight is seen, call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 918-456-2583.