BA City Councilors To Vote On Resolution Opposing New Grill’s Possible Gaming Facility

There are rumors that the owner of the soon to open Embers Grille is planning to add gaming to the location.

It's a move that's been condemned by the city and the Muskogee Creek Nation.

The grille sits south of the Creek Turnpike near Olive.

Monday, city councilors are expected to vote on a resolution opposing the facility. The city posted its plans on social media and people have had a lot to say.

The facility is still under construction, but it's expected to open next month.

However, while the new grill is highly anticipated, concerns about it becoming a gaming facility isn't as welcome.

The land falls under the Muskogee Creek Nation jurisdiction, and any gaming or casino facility first needs approval by the nation.

If they don't get that approval any gaming would be illegal.

In a news release, the nation says the property owners said conducting a gaming facility was a possibility. But now in the same release, the nation says they've gotten word that the land owner has been buying gaming machines, cash counting machines and surveillance equipment.

Leading them to believe it's a, quote, "impending reality than a mere possibility."

Since any gaming at the location would be considered illegal, the city has given the property owner's attorney a letter notifying him that the city is prepared to take action to address any illegal gaming.