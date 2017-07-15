BA City Councilors To Vote On Resolution Opposing New Grill’s Po - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

BA City Councilors To Vote On Resolution Opposing New Grill’s Possible Gaming Facility

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

There are rumors that the owner of the soon to open Embers Grille is planning to add gaming to the location.

It's a move that's been condemned by the city and the Muskogee Creek Nation.

The grille sits south of the Creek Turnpike near Olive.

Monday, city councilors are expected to vote on a resolution opposing the facility. The city posted its plans on social media and people have had a lot to say.

The facility is still under construction, but it's expected to open next month.

However, while the new grill is highly anticipated, concerns about it becoming a gaming facility isn't as welcome.

The land falls under the Muskogee Creek Nation jurisdiction, and any gaming or casino facility first needs approval by the nation.

If they don't get that approval any gaming would be illegal.

In a news release, the nation says the property owners said conducting a gaming facility was a possibility. But now in the same release, the nation says they've gotten word that the land owner has been buying gaming machines, cash counting machines and surveillance equipment.

Leading them to believe it's a, quote, "impending reality than a mere possibility."

Since any gaming at the location would be considered illegal, the city has given the property owner's attorney a letter notifying him that the city is prepared to take action to address any illegal gaming. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.