Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Brief Chase On Riverside

A Tulsa man is in jail after police said he led officers on a chase that ended in the parking lot of the River Spirit Casino, at 81st and Riverside.

Police said an officer attempted to stop Ernest Gonzales for leaving the scene of an accident near 61st and Yale around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

They said he refused to stop until police used spike strips to force him to stop.

Police said Gonzales got out and ran from the pickup truck in the casino parking lot, but he was caught shortly after.

Gonzales is being held in the Tulsa County jail on complaints of eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.