Cherokee Nation To Donate Tasers To Stilwell Police - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cherokee Nation To Donate Tasers To Stilwell Police

Posted: Updated:
STILWELL, Oklahoma -

The Stilwell Police Department will be receiving 12 unused Tasers from the Cherokee Nation after the tribe's Tribal Council authorized the donation recently.

The council voted July 10 at its monthly meeting to donate the Tasers to the department to help with law enforcement safety. The Tasers were identified as surplus inventory since the Cherokee Nation's security officers are upgrading to newer models. The security officers have been equipped with Tasers for about three years. 

Cherokee Nation routinely makes donations of surplus equipment, such as vehicles or office furniture, to schools, organizations and law enforcement.

“I support making any surplus donations that help law enforcement, especially in my hometown,” District 8 Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden, of Stilwell, said. “I give credit to the tribe’s security office for wanting to donate some of its equipment no longer needed to another law agency that will benefit.”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.