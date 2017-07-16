Cherokee Nation To Donate Tasers To Stilwell Police

The Stilwell Police Department will be receiving 12 unused Tasers from the Cherokee Nation after the tribe's Tribal Council authorized the donation recently.

The council voted July 10 at its monthly meeting to donate the Tasers to the department to help with law enforcement safety. The Tasers were identified as surplus inventory since the Cherokee Nation's security officers are upgrading to newer models. The security officers have been equipped with Tasers for about three years.

Cherokee Nation routinely makes donations of surplus equipment, such as vehicles or office furniture, to schools, organizations and law enforcement.

“I support making any surplus donations that help law enforcement, especially in my hometown,” District 8 Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden, of Stilwell, said. “I give credit to the tribe’s security office for wanting to donate some of its equipment no longer needed to another law agency that will benefit.”