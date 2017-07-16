Tulsa Cooling Stations Open As EMSA Issues Heat Alert - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Cooling Stations Open As EMSA Issues Heat Alert

TULSA, Oklahoma -

EMSA issued a medical heat alert Sunday afternoon after it responded to five suspected heat-related calls, an EMSA spokesperson said.

Five patients, all over the age of 55, were taken to Tulsa hospitals in the last 24 hours with heat-related illnesses, EMSA said.

The five patients are a 54-year-old man, a 56-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man. 

EMSA said it issues a medical heat alert after they respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. 

Cooling stations have also opened at various sites around Tulsa: 
 
The Salvation Army Center of Hope
102 N. Denver Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
24/7
 
Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station
2401 Charles Page Blvd.
Tulsa OK 74127
8:30 am – 8:00 pm
 
Dennis R. Neill Equality Center
621 East 4th Street
Tulsa, OK 74120
Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week
 
John 3:16 Mission
506 N. Cheyenne
Tulsa, Okla. 74103
24/7
 
Senior Nutrition sites throughout the Tulsa area are also available as Cooling Stations
 
EMSA is urging citizens to take proactive measures to stay safe in the heat by keeping fluids accessible and drinking plenty of water before going outdoors and during outdoor time. Also, limit outdoor time and take frequent breaks in shade or indoors, especially if having extended time outdoors such as sporting events and yardwork.
 
Tips for staying healthy in the heat include pre-hydrating, which is key in preventing heat-related illness, drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks, no alcohol or caffeine and if you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
