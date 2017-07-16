Eufaula Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle In June

The information in this story was taken from an OHP collision report.

Troopers said a Eufaula man died of injuries he received in a motorcycle wreck June 29, 2017. George L. Golden swerved to miss a deer on State Highway 9A near Carlton Landing in Pittsburg County, according to a collision report.

He was taken to a McAlester hospital where troopers said he was held for observation for head injuries. The 54-year-old man wasn't wearing a helmet, the investigating trooper said.

The Medical Examiner's Office notified OHP that Golden died on July 16, a follow-up report states.