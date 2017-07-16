Free 'This Is Hunger' Exhibit In Tulsa Through Wednesday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Free 'This Is Hunger' Exhibit In Tulsa Through Wednesday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma ranks as one of the top five states for hunger in the U.S. A traveling exhibit making a stop in Tulsa teaches people about the issue of hunger using state-of-the-art storytelling and interactive elements.

The Jewish Federation of Tulsa is hosting the "This is Hunger" exhibit.

It's meant to bring people in Green Country face to face with a problem that often affects the most vulnerable in our state.

"It's seniors, it's children, it's hard-working families who are struggling," said Greg Raskin of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. 

"More and more, we're hearing of veterans - veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan.

The free exhibit is in town through Wednesday.

