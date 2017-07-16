Abstract Art 'Flowers' Planted At Tulsa's Whittier Square

Part of the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood is more colorful thanks to some hard-working volunteers. For years, visitors to Whittier Square enjoyed the sight of dozens of rose bushes.

But a disease forced community leaders to remove those rose bushes.

This weekend, volunteers stepped in to plant colorful abstract "flowers" as a neighborhood art project.

"We thought, well, we're going to have a whole summer without any color in our flower beds, so why don't we create a little temporary art installation and provide a little bit of color that way," said Ed Sharrer, Kendall Whittier Main Street.

The decorative pieces will stay up until a new landscaping plan takes shape this fall.