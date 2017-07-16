Bridge Work Set To Begin On I-244 In Tulsa

The two inside lanes of eastbound Interstate 244 between Harvard and Yale and at Memorial will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project.

That will start at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 and run until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 18.

The outside lane of north and southbound Memorial will also close over I-244 at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday as part of the same project. It's expected to cost more than $9 million.

Drivers we talk to said if it means better bridges, they don't mind the inconvenience.

""Things are going to slow down and we are going to get to places slower, but things are going to be better in the long run," said Jeff Hardy.

You can find a complete break down of the lane closure times on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation website.