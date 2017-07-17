Dog Days Of Summer This Week Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Dog Days Of Summer This Week Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The mid-level ridge of high pressure is going to be the dominate weather feature of interest for the next week and possibly the following before some minor changes may occur.   Welcome to the Dog Days of Summer.  

The mid-level ridge centered over the southern and central plains is a common feature for July and part of August and brings sinking and compressing air across the region.   This typically brings the hottest temperatures of the year into eastern Oklahoma and this will be the case for the next few days with actual triple digits likely to be reached either Thursday or Friday across the region that may last into the weekend.   The only chance for any shower or thunderstorm activity in the short term (today) will be highly localized and very unlikely for the majority of the area.   A few isolated late afternoon pulse storms will be possible across extreme southeastern or east- central Oklahoma into west central Arkansas.  This chance is around 5%.   

Weather Alerts

Low level moisture has been slightly altered, but not by much, 70 to 73-degree dew points surviving across eastern Oklahoma for today and tomorrow.   A deeper fetch of moisture with 70 to 74 dews will be arriving Wednesday into Thursday.   This means the temperature heat index values will be nearing 105 to 110 by the middle to end of the week and additional heat advisories are likely to be issued for the area from the National Weather service.   But we’ll need to see exactly how the atmosphere responds to the role of evapo-transpiration and the actual temperatures. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

The mid-range data suggest the mid-level ridge may briefly flatten or even slide eastward across the southern U.S. Friday through the weekend.   This may allow a weak disturbance to arrive Monday or Tuesday of next week along with a summer front sagging into southern Kansas with a few storms during this period.   This remains just outside of the 7-day planner time domain.

WARN Interactive Radar

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.