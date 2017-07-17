Layoffs At ConocoPhillips In Bartlesville

ConocoPhillips is apparently poised for some layoffs at its offices in Bartlesville.

No numbers are being discussed officially, but a company spokesman based in Bartlesville says some jobs are being impacted by an asset sale which was announced earlier this year.

3/30/2017 Related Story: ConocoPhillips Sale Of Canadian Oil Sands Assets Leads To Job Cuts

The company announced its quarterly dividend last week and as the end of March it listed a total of approximately 13,100 employees company wide.

Company officials say ConocoPhillips has a long history in Bartlesville and remains committed to the local community.