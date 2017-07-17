Garth Brooks Gives Engaged Couple Hawaii Honeymoon During OKC Concert

A couple got an unexpected surprise after getting engaged during the Garth Brooks concert in Oklahoma City Saturday night.

Brooks stopped mid-song to get to know the couple before offering to pay for their honeymoon in Hawaii.

"Chelsea, where are you going on your honeymoon? No idea, well if you decide to go to Hawaii, Mrs. Yearwood and I will pay for it."

Drew Bargsley proposed during Garth's performance of "Unanswered Prayers."

Bargsley says he's been planning the proposal for three months.