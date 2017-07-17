Child Drowns In Oklahoma Lake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Child Drowns In Oklahoma Lake

By: Associated Press
SNYDER, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a lake in southwestern Oklahoma.

Troopers said the death happened Sunday at Tom Steed Reservoir in Kiowa County. 

According to a preliminary report, the boy was floating on an inflatable raft shaped like a duck when winds pushed the raft out of the shallow swimming area.

The OHP says the child jumped off the raft into the deeper water and never resurfaced. The boy's body was recovered Sunday night.

Authorities did not release the child's name but said he was from Altus.

