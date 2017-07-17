6 In The Morning Honored With An Emmy Award - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

6 In The Morning Honored With An Emmy Award

TULSA, Oklahoma -

This past weekend, News On 6 was honored to be the recipient of a Heartland Emmy award for news coverage.

6 In The Morning took home the win for Best Morning Newscast.

The awards ceremony was held in Oklahoma City, Saturday, July 15th.

