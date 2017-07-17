Tulsa County Deputy Speeding Seconds Before Crash, Sapulpa Polic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa County Deputy Speeding Seconds Before Crash, Sapulpa Police Say

Posted: Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

The Sapulpa Police Department says a Tulsa County deputy was going nearly 30 miles over the speed liming seconds before being involved in a crash.

The crash happened on July 12, 2017 on Highway 97, which has a speed limit of 50 miles per hour.

Sapulpa Police said information from the computer inside Deputy Dustin Duboise’s SUV shows he was going 79 miles per hour.

Sapulpa Police said Duboise was going north on the highway when a woman facing west pulled out from Highway 166. They said she went left in front of the deputy and that’s when the crash happened.

7/12/2017 Related Story: Tulsa County Deputy Involved In Crash That Sent 1 To Hospital

The driver of the other vehicle, 54-year-old Deena McBride, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said she was complaining of shoulder pain.

Sapulpa Police are working the crash and will determine if the deputy is ticketed.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.