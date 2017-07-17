Tulsa County Deputy Speeding Seconds Before Crash, Sapulpa Police Say

The Sapulpa Police Department says a Tulsa County deputy was going nearly 30 miles over the speed liming seconds before being involved in a crash.

The crash happened on July 12, 2017 on Highway 97, which has a speed limit of 50 miles per hour.

Sapulpa Police said information from the computer inside Deputy Dustin Duboise’s SUV shows he was going 79 miles per hour.

Sapulpa Police said Duboise was going north on the highway when a woman facing west pulled out from Highway 166. They said she went left in front of the deputy and that’s when the crash happened.

7/12/2017 Related Story: Tulsa County Deputy Involved In Crash That Sent 1 To Hospital

The driver of the other vehicle, 54-year-old Deena McBride, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said she was complaining of shoulder pain.

Sapulpa Police are working the crash and will determine if the deputy is ticketed.