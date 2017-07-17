Tahlequah Man Dies In Sunday House Fire

A neighbor sent News On 6 this photo of the fire.

Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons said a man was killed in a house fire Sunday, July 16. Fire broke out in the home at 806 Bean Street just before 5 a.m., authorities told News On 6.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was the only person home at the time, Hammons said. Although the official cause of the fire hasn't been determined, firefighters said they suspect smoking in bed.

The man's home is a total loss, and the homes on both sides of it sustained some damage.

The State Fire Marshals Office won't release the man's name until the medical examiner identifies the body.