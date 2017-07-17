Tulsa Doctor Charged With Writing Fraudulent Prescriptions For Pain Pills

A Tulsa doctor has been charged with obtaining pain medication by writing fraudulent prescriptions.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Dr. James Lawrence Fleckenstein admitting to writing prescriptions for opioids - mostly for his wife and a friend of hers - who in turn gave him the pills for his personal use.

An investigation began after a pharmacist became concerned about the amount of pain medication being prescribed to Fleckenstein's wife, a news release states.

Court records state Fleckenstein wrote the prescriptions for oxycodone, Suboxone, hydrocodone and Fentanyl between June, 2013, and October, 2016.