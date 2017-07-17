Rogers County Man Sentenced To 35 Years In Girlfriend's Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rogers County Man Sentenced To 35 Years In Girlfriend's Murder

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A judge sentenced a Chelsea man Monday to 35 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend right before Christmas in 2015.

Investigators said David William Glover II, 51, confessed to killing Holly May Licano, 39, during an argument.

Glover's confession came just hours after Licano's naked body was found in a ditch in a Mayes County ditch in 2015.

Someone driving found the victim’s body and called police.

Glover faces a life sentence with all but the first 35 years suspended for first-degree murder.

