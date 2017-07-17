Meetings Scheduled For Feedback On New Rapid Transit Bus Line - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Meetings Scheduled For Feedback On New Rapid Transit Bus Line

Various station designs. [City of Tulsa] Various station designs. [City of Tulsa]
Logo and bus design. [City of Tulsa] Logo and bus design. [City of Tulsa]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsans are getting their chance to give city leaders their two cents about the new Peoria Rapid Transit Bus Line.

People can let the City know which of the three station designs they like best and what are the most important things each stop should have.

Once the line is up and running, nine buses will travel along Peoria from 54th Street North to 81st Street, with stops every 15 minutes.

7/13/2017 Related Story: Big Benefits Expected From Tulsa’s First Bus Rapid Transit

The first two meetings are Tuesday evening at 5:30, at Spirit Life Church at 5345 South Peoria Avenue and Rudisill Regional Library at 1520 North Hartford Avenue. Those will last until 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, two more meetings are scheduled. One is from 1:00–3:00 p.m. at the Denver Avenue Station at 319 South Denver. The second is from 5:30–7:30 p.m. on the first floor of Cyntergy Community Space at 810 Sought Cincinnati Avenue.

