Tulsa Public Schools Holds Interview Day For Teachers

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools will be interviewing potential teacher, counselor and librarian candidates on Wednesday, July 19.

Principals and hiring teams will be at the event to give more information about their site and the district. 

The interview day is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3027 S. New Haven Ave., in Tulsa. 

For more information, email TeachInTPS@tulsaschools.org.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
