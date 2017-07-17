Tulsa Public Schools Holds Interview Day For Teachers

Tulsa Public Schools will be interviewing potential teacher, counselor and librarian candidates on Wednesday, July 19.

Principals and hiring teams will be at the event to give more information about their site and the district.

The interview day is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3027 S. New Haven Ave., in Tulsa.

For more information, email TeachInTPS@tulsaschools.org.