Vinita Man, 73, Dies Following Wreck In June

The information in this story was taken from an OHP report.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 73-year-old Vinita man has died from his injuries after a car crash back in June. Troopers said Cecil Sumner died just after noon Sunday, July 16 at a Tulsa hospital.

They say back on June 22, a 17-year-old driver ran a stop sign on a county road two miles north and east of Adair, causing Sumner to hit him.

After the crash, the teen hit a power pole while Sumner's pickup came to a stop in a ditch and caught fire.

The teen was taken to the hospital after the crash but was OK, an OHP report states.