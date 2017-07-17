Toddler Locked In Hot Car; EMSA Issues Heat Alert For Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

EMSA issued a heat alert Monday for Tulsa after responding to five suspected heat-related calls, including a toddler locked in a hot car. 

The alert was issued at 5:45 p.m.

The patients included a 20-month-old girl who was locked in a hot car. She was not taken to the hospital, EMSA said.

Patients also included: a 34-year-old woman; a 49-year-old woman; a 56-year-old man, and a 60-year-old man whose car had broken down on the road.

Tips for staying safe in the heat:

  • Pre-hydrating: drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors.
  • Take plenty of shade breaks
  • No alcohol
  • No caffeine
  • If you don't have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Tulsa cooling stations: The Salvation Army Center of Hope
102 N. Denver Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
24/7
 
Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station
2401 Charles Page Blvd.
Tulsa OK 74127
8:30 am – 8:00 pm
 
Dennis R. Neill Equality Center
621 East 4th Street
Tulsa, OK 74120
Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week
 
John 3:16 Mission
506 N. Cheyenne
Tulsa, Okla. 74103
24/7

