Toddler Locked In Hot Car; EMSA Issues Heat Alert For Tulsa

EMSA issued a heat alert Monday for Tulsa after responding to five suspected heat-related calls, including a toddler locked in a hot car.

The alert was issued at 5:45 p.m.

The patients included a 20-month-old girl who was locked in a hot car. She was not taken to the hospital, EMSA said.

Patients also included: a 34-year-old woman; a 49-year-old woman; a 56-year-old man, and a 60-year-old man whose car had broken down on the road.

Tips for staying safe in the heat:

Pre-hydrating: drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors.

Take plenty of shade breaks

No alcohol

No caffeine

If you don't have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Tulsa cooling stations: The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7



Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 am – 8:00 pm



Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 East 4th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week



John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7