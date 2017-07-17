Tulsa Firefighters Rescue Fisherman From Arkansas River

It was a close call for a fisherman Monday evening when he got trapped on the Arkansas River off of Riverside. Tulsa firefighters quickly responded and rescued Josh Workman from the river.

Workman said he lost track of time and realized the water rose too high for him and his dog to walk back to shore.

He waved at a group of teen boys who were fishing on the bank nearby and asked them to call 911.

"I go down there and fish all the time, but like the dude in the boat said, you just gotta watch out and I wasn't watching," Workman said.

Firefighters ask that people fishing on the Arkansas River do so from the bank, and to always wear a life jacket.

News On 6's Annie Chang talked to the teen boys who called 911 and saved Workman. She will have their story tonight at 9 and 10.

For a list of rules on fishing in the Arkansas River, visit www.riverparks.org/explore-river-parks/frequently-asked-questions.