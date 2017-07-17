Ex-Tulsa Cop's Fourth Murder Trial A 'Waste Of Time,' Attorney S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Ex-Tulsa Cop's Fourth Murder Trial A 'Waste Of Time,' Attorney Says

By: Annie Chang, News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County's District Attorney announced a fourth murder trial for the former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler.

He's accused of shooting and killing his daughter's boyfriend, 19-year-old Jeremey Lake.

All three juries in the past trials have not been able to agree on a verdict, ending in mistrials.

The most recent jury was split six and six.

Kepler's attorney says a fourth trial is a waste of time.

"It is a waste of taxpayers' money. The jury split is moving towards Mr. Kepler and I don't - unless he does something with a new judge, I don't see it happening," said Attorney Richard O'Carroll.

DA Steven Kunzweiler says both Kepler and Lake's family deserve a verdict in the case.
 

