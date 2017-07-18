Possession Of Child Pornography Charges Dropped Against Tulsa Man

Prosecutors have dropped two charges against a 35-year-old Tulsa man charged with child sexual abuse.

Josh Wood faces five counts of child sexual abuse in Tulsa County and one count of child sexual abuse in Wagoner County.

On Monday, July 17th, the Tulsa County District Attorney's office dropped two aggravated possession of child pornography charges against Wood.

Court records show Josh Wood has a hearing scheduled for August 4th on the remaining charges.