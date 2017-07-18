Tulsa Armed Robbery Attempt Caught On Video - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Armed Robbery Attempt Caught On Video

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police need your help in identifying a man who tried to rob a Tulsa business at gunpoint.

Robbery detectives say on June 28th, 2017, the man entered the Payless Shoe Source store in the 7300 block of East Admiral Place and walked up to the register with a pair of shoes, then walked away.

The employee says the man, who was caught on store surveillance video approached the clerk for a second time, raised his shirt to showed a gun, then demanded cash from the register.

When the employee didn't give him any money, the man ran from the store.

Anyone with information about the man or the robbery attempt is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Tulsa Police You Tube video of the robbery attempt:

