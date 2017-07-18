Three Tulsa Residents Killed In I-35 Crash Near Purcell

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people killed and four others injured in a crash south of Purcell Monday afternoon were from Tulsa.

The troopers report states the driver of a 2014 GMC Yukon, Erin Van Horn, 40, and two children, an 11-year-old male and 10-year-old male, who were passengers in the SUV, died from injures sustained in the crash with a semi in the northbound lanes of I-35.

Osage SkyNews6 HD flew over the McLain County crash scene Monday afternoon.

The OHP say three other passengers in the SUV, two 13-year-old females and a seven-year-old male, were taken to area hospitals.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they are still investigating the crash which shut down the northbound lanes for almost three hours.