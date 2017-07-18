Three Tulsa Residents Killed In I-35 Crash Near Purcell - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Three Tulsa Residents Killed In I-35 Crash Near Purcell

Posted: Updated:
PURCELL, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people killed and four others injured in a crash south of Purcell Monday afternoon were from Tulsa.

The troopers report states the driver of a 2014 GMC Yukon, Erin Van Horn, 40, and two children, an 11-year-old male and 10-year-old male, who were passengers in the SUV, died from injures sustained in the crash with a semi in the northbound lanes of I-35.

Osage SkyNews6 HD flew over the McLain County crash scene Monday afternoon.

The OHP say three other passengers in the SUV, two 13-year-old females and a seven-year-old male, were taken to area hospitals.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they are still investigating the crash which shut down the northbound lanes for almost three hours.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.