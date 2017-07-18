Oklahoma's Ditch Witch Featured At 'Made In America' Event At White House

The White House celebrated "Made in America Week" on Monday with a display from companies located in all 50 states.

Ditch Witch, located in Perry was the company represented from Oklahoma.

President Trump says the goal was to showcase products from the states with hopes to increase domestic manufacturing.

“You construct and harvest the products that fill our homes, feed our families, and defend our nation, and enrich our lives. I want to make a pledge to each one of you: No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs and drain our wealth—and it has been drained,” said President Donald Trump.

Ditch Witch and others were set up on the south lawn of the White House.