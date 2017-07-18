Cherokee County DHS Building Treated For Bed Bugs - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cherokee County DHS Building Treated For Bed Bugs

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

The Cherokee County Department of Human Services building was treated by an exterminator on July 11 after employees saw bed bugs crawling on furniture in the building. 

DHS Cherokee County Director Steven Edwards confirmed to News On 6 that an exterminator sprayed the 31,000-square-foot building after employees spotted bugs in the building on July 7. 

Edwards said the building may get sprayed again the weekend of July 22. 

Employees who work in the building may check with their supervisor if they'd like to work from home or from another office or take a personal day off work if they're sensitive to the spray or nervous about the bugs. 

DHS clients who don't want to go inside the building can go to the DHS website

