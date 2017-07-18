Air Force Recruiting Commander Thanks Bixby For Support

The Air Force recruiting commander was in Bixby Tuesday to thank the community for its support after someone set off a bomb outside the 101st and Memorial office last week.

The Commander presented awards to the community for its support of Air Force recruiters following the July 10 explosion outside the office.

Benjamin Roden faces several federal charges in connection with the bombing.

7/14/2017 Related Story: Bixby Pipe Bomb Suspect Appears In Federal Court

Investigators said Roden may have a mental health issue.

Following the explosion, the building manager immediately began repairs and installed a new door, and by noon on July 11, the recruiting office reopened to the community, officials said.

Eight Air Force members are assigned to the recruiting office but none were present during the explosion.

No one was injured in the incident.