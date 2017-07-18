Air Force Recruiting Commander Thanks Bixby For Support - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Air Force Recruiting Commander Thanks Bixby For Support

Posted: Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

The Air Force recruiting commander was in Bixby Tuesday to thank the community for its support after someone set off a bomb outside the 101st and Memorial office last week. 

The Commander presented awards to the community for its support of Air Force recruiters following the July 10 explosion outside the office.

Benjamin Roden faces several federal charges in connection with the bombing. 

7/14/2017 Related Story: Bixby Pipe Bomb Suspect Appears In Federal Court

Investigators said Roden may have a mental health issue.

Following the explosion, the building manager immediately began repairs and installed a new door, and by noon on July 11, the recruiting office reopened to the community, officials said. 

Eight Air Force members are assigned to the recruiting office but none were present during the explosion. 

No one was injured in the incident.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.