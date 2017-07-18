Kiefer Elementary Principal's Wife Arrested For Serving Alcohol At Daughter's Party

A Bixby woman was arrested Tuesday on allegations she served alcohol at her minor daughter's birthday party in January.

Angela Weaver, 48, was formally charged July 12 with five counts of furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor, Tulsa County District Court records show.

Weaver is married to Brent Weaver, the principal of Kiefer Elementary School. Court records show her home address in Bixby.

Weaver served beer and liquor to underage guests at her then-12-year-old daughter's birthday party on January 21, prosecutors allege.

The children stayed the night at the residence, according to court documents.

Weaver's daughter reportedly told police she and other girls at the party vomited the next morning, and Weaver told the children to tell their parents they cooked and watched movies if they were asked, prosecutors allege.

Other minors reportedly told police that Weaver had offered or served them alcohol in other capacities.

Weaver was booked into the Tulsa Jail about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and was released on $5,000 bond around 12:40 p.m., jail records show.

Weaver has a court appearance set for July 25.