Haskell Offers Amnesty Week

Haskell is offering an amnesty week for those who need it.

During the week of July 31st through August 4th, if you pay your original citations in full, all contempt of court for failure to appear or pay will be dismissed and warrants will be dismissed.

For more information on the amnesty week, or the learn your fine amount, call the Haskell Court Clerk at 918-482-3933 ext. 2.