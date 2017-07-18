Child Porn Charges Dropped Against Ex-Tulsa Deputy Accused Of Sexual Abuse

A judge dismissed child pornography charges against a former Tulsa County deputy who's charged with child sexual abuse.

The judge dismissed two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography against Josh Wood on Monday, July 17, 2017.

Wood was first arrested in July 2016 and charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Wagoner County.

Tulsa County prosecutors then filed the child pornography charges against him in March. The judge dismissed those charges on Monday at the state's request due to lack of evidence.

He was also charged in May in Tulsa County with five counts of child sexual abuse.

That case and the Wagoner County case are still active. His next hearing in the Tulsa County case is set for Aug. 14. The next hearing in the Wagoner County case is set for October 16.