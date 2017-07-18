Two Hospitalized After Wrong-Way Tulsa Driver Slams Head-On Into Semi

Two people are in the hospital tonight after a wrong-way driver slammed into oncoming traffic on Interstate 244.

One of them is fine, but the other's condition is unknown.

Cell phone video shows a dramatic moment of the driver of an SUV going the wrong way on I-244.

Eastbound I-244 lanes were closed for more than an hour after the head-on crash near Utica.

Authorities said they believe the wrong-way driver also caused several other wrecks on I-244 and Highway 11.

Tulsa Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol started getting calls around 3:15 p.m. about a wrong-way driver on I-244 near Highway 11.

They said the driver of a Chevy Tahoe was driving fast and weaving through traffic.

One witness said he was driving in the westbound lanes and saw the wrong-way driver on the other side.

He said he believed the driver was going about 55 miles per hour when the crash happened.

OHP said the violent crash happened around 3:22 p.m.

The witness said he got out of his vehicle and went to check on the driver of the SUV and the XPO Logistics truck.

"It was like a bomb going off. Sheer terror, it was a horrible, very, very frightening experience. And I made sure, I tried to check on both drivers; one guy, it doesn't look like he's going to make it," Riddle said.

"I couldn't believe what this guy was doing, he was weaving in and out of cars and trucks," Riddle said.

Once the crash happened he said he jumped out to help.

TFD said the driver of the SUV was breathing when transported but not alert. The semi truck driver was also taken to the hospital.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Fire Department said extrication time of the victims was 15-20 minutes.

There was also a large oil spill that had to be cleaned up, OHP said.

In addition to TPD, OHP and Tulsa firefighters, EMSA, a Rescue Task Force and Hazmat crews responded to the crash site.

Investigators took the SUV from the scene for evidence.